Swine fever sweeps Italy’s north, threatening production of prized prosciutto and livelihoods

CORTELEONA E GENZONE, Italy (AP) — One of Giovanni Airoli’s sows turned up positive for African swine fever in late August. Within a week, all 6,200 sows, piglets and fattening pigs on his farm south of Milan were slaughtered under strict protocols to halt the disease threatening Italy’s 20-billion-euro industry for prosciutto, cured sausage and pork. Since swine fever appeared on the peninsula in January 2022, Italy has killed nearly 120,000 pigs. Three-quarters of those were just over the past two months as the emergency intensified. The hotspot extends more than 1,700 square miles in a region world-renowned for its prized Parma ham. Italy’s agricultural lobby group Coldiretti estimates the damage so far at 500 million euros and warns that some farmers risk losing their livelihoods.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.