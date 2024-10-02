A US bomb from World War II explodes at a Japanese airport, causing a large crater in a taxiway

TOKYO (AP) — An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II that had been buried at a Japanese airport has exploded, causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries. Japanese officials say there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded Wednesday at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan. The airport was built in 1943 as a former Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field from which some kamikaze pilots took off on suicide attack missions. Several unexploded U.S. bombs have been unearthed in the area. The cause of the detonation is under investigation.

