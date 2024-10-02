Cybersecurity head says there’s no chance a foreign adversary can change US election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. government’s cybersecurity agency says security for the nation’s election systems has become so robust that Russia, Iran or any other foreign adversary won’t be able to alter the outcome of this year’s presidential race. Jen Easterly is director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. She told the The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that voting, ballot-counting and other election infrastructure is more secure today than it’s ever been. Federal agencies have warned of growing attempts by Russia and Iran in particular to influence voters before the Nov. 5 election and election conspiracy theories have left millions of Americans doubting the validity of election results.

