Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig spark Galaxy to 3-1 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rookie Gabriel Pec scored early in the second half and had assists on two Riqui Puig goals from there as the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored until Connor Ronan took a pass from Djordje Mihailovic and found the net in the 45th minute to give the Rapids (15-12-5) a 1-0 lead at halftime. It was the first goal of the season for Ronan and the second of his two-year career. Mihailovic has 11 goals and 14 assists in his first season with the club.

Pec pulled the Galaxy (18-7-7) even in the 50th minute when he used assists from Mark Delgado — his seventh — and defender Maya Yoshida — his first — to score for the 14th time this season.

Pec picked up an assist when he set up Puig in the 58th minute for the go-ahead score. Dejan Joveljic also had an assist — his sixth.

Pec notched his 14th assist of the campaign when Puig scored an insurance goal in the first minute of stoppage time. Miguel Berry was also credited with his third assist on Puig’s 13th goal.

John McCarthy totaled two saves in goal for the Galaxy.

Zack Steffen saved five shots for the Rapids.

The Western Conference-leading Galaxy topped 60 points for the third time since 2000. They set the club record with 67 in 2011.

The Galaxy return home to play Austin FC on Saturday. The Rapids will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

