Grandparents found hugging one another after fallen tree killed them in their South Carolina home

John Savage says he checked on his grandparents in their bedroom as Hurricane Helene roared outside. Just minutes later, he says they were killed by a tree that fell and crushed their bedroom. Marcia and Jerry Savage are two of the more than 150 people killed because of the storm and its aftermath. The storm battered communities across six states, flooding homes, causing mudslides and wiping out cellphone service. Dozens of people were killed by falling trees. Savage described them as the “best grandparents” and said his family thinks it was God’s plan to take them together rather than leave one to suffer without the other.

