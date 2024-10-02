An anti-whaling activist will stay in detention in Greenland while Japan seeks extradition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Greenland court has ruled that anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson must remain in detention until Oct. 23 while Denmark’s Justice Ministry decides whether to approve his extradition to Japan. It was unclear when Denmark will decide whether to send him to Japan, where he is accused of obstructing a whaling research ship’s work with violence in 2010. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted in Japan. The 73-year-old Canadian-American is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society whose direct-action tactics, including high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels, have drawn support from A-list celebrities.

