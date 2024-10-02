Haunted by 2016, some Michigan Democrats worry that Harris remains ill-defined in swing state

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan Democrats are raising concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in a crucial swing state. Harris’ abbreviated campaign due to President Joe Biden only exiting the race in July has left little time to connect with voters. This has revived memories of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss in Michigan, when many believed she had the upper hand. Democrats claim they’ve learned from 2016 and Harris’ team this year has built a strong advantage in Michigan’s ground game. Democrats also hold more power in the state than at any other time in the past 40 years, with control of the governorship and both chambers of the legislature.

