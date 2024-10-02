Kaine and Cao face off in only debate of campaign for US Senate seat from Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican challenger Hung Cao have gone toe to toe in their only debate of the campaign over issues from illegal immigration to tariffs on foreign goods. The hourlong showdown Wednesday at Norfolk State University mostly traced the contours of the nation’s political fault lines. But it also included matters that resonate in Virginia and the coastal city of Norfolk, which is home to the country’s largest Navy base. Kaine is a Democrat who is seeking a third term as Virginia’s junior senator. Cao is a 25-year Navy veteran who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

