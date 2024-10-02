Palestinian, Filipino and Mozambican activists and a London research agency given human rights award

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Right Livelihood Award has been given to activists from the Palestinian territories, the Philippines and Mozambique as well as to a U.K. research agency for making “a profound impact on their communities.” The foundation behind the award credited the recipients’ commitment to speaking against oppression and exploitation while strictly adhering to non-violence. Issa Amro and his group Youth Against Settlements were recognized for their non-violent resistance to Israel’s occupation. Joan Carling in the Philippines was cited for raising Indigenous voices. Environmental activist Anabela Lemos is Mozambique’s first recipient of the award. Forensic Architecture is credited for pioneering digital forensic methods to ensure accountability for environmental rights violations.

