Portuguese firefighters protest outside parliament over labor conditions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters have protested for better working conditions outside the national parliament. Wearing full firefighting gear, the protestors occupied the steps leading to the Assembleia da Republica. A line of police linked arms in front of them as the firefighters opened smoke canisters, lit flares and sounded sirens. The protest was organized by a national firefighting union to demand better pay and working hours. The European nation’s firefighters battled extensive wildfires last month.

