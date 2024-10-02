Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 9 dead as typhoon batters island’s south

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities report at least nine people have died in a fire at a hospital in the island’s south that is being battered by a typhoon. The fire struck Thursday morning in an area that has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which has brought torrential rains and heavy winds and brought areas to a standstill for the past two days. Those who died inhaled smoke from a fire, the source of which was still under investigation. Dozens of other patients were evacuated and moved to shelters nearby. Flooding and high winds have caused considerable damage to industries from fishing to to chemicals, while cutting off transportation routes and electrical networks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.