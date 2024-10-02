The San Diego Padres sweep the Atlanta Braves in their NL Wild Card Series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres sweep the Atlanta Braves in their NL Wild Card Series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2.
