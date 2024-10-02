Skip to Content
News

The San Diego Padres sweep the Atlanta Braves in their NL Wild Card Series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2

By
Published 8:24 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres sweep the Atlanta Braves in their NL Wild Card Series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content