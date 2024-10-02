UK leader Starmer is on a 1-day visit to EU headquarters hoping to heal ties battered by Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in Brussels on a mission to try to improve tattered ties with the European Union. London’s relations with the EU went off the rails as the UK left the world’s biggest trading bloc four years ago. Starmer has meetings Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. He wants to focus his talks on security, migration and trade. Starmer says he is “determined to put the Brexit years behind us” and build a better relationship with the EU. The EU is keen on a scheme to build bridges between young people.

