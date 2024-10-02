Ukraine’s military will pull out of Vuhledar in the east after 2 years of intense fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military officials say forces are withdrawing from the front-line town of Vuhledar, perched atop a tactically significant hill in eastern Ukraine, after more than two years of grinding battle. Vuhledar is a town Ukrainian forces fought tooth and nail to keep. It is the latest urban settlement to fall to the Russians. It follows a vicious summer campaign along the eastern front that saw Kyiv cede several thousand square kilometers of territory. Ukraine’s Khortytsia ground forces formation, which commands eastern regions including Donetsk, said in a statement posted on Telegram it was withdrawing troops from Vuhledar to “protect the military personnel and equipment.”

