Women’s role in Catholic Church tops agenda as Pope Francis opens second phase of big reform project

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ big Catholic reform project has opened with widespread calls for women to take up more positions of responsibility in the church topping the agenda. Francis presided over an opening Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday with the 368 bishops and laypeople who will meet behind closed doors for the next three weeks to discuss the future of the church. Several of the most contentious issues are officially off the table, after they encountered resistance and objections during the first session of the synod, or meeting, last year. They include ministering to LGBTQ+ Catholics and allowing women to serve as deacons. But other proposals for women are on the agenda.

