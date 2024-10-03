12 injured after a Russian glide bomb smashes into a Ukrainian apartment building

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian glide bomb has struck a five-story apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people, including a 3-year-old girl. Local officials said Thursday that the bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building on Wednesday night, igniting blazes. Firefighters searched for survivors through smoke and rubble. The city of Kharkiv, located just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of aerial attacks throughout the war that is now deep into its third year. Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorized civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian army’s front-line defenses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.