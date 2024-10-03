2 Swedish teens are held in custody over blasts near Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Swedish teenagers have been jailed in pre-trial detention in connection with two predawn explosions in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen a day earlier. Prosecutors said investigators were establishing “whether the motive could be a terror attack.” No one was injured in the blasts on early Wednesday in a neighborhood with several foreign diplomatic missions, though the nearby Jewish school was closed following the explosions. The pair were ordered held for 27 days. They faced preliminary charges of possessing illegal weapons and carrying five hand grenades. Two of the grenades blew up when the suspects threw them at a house near the embassy. The prosecution believe the suspects may have been acting with others.

