A gang kills several people in a raid on a small town in central Haiti, an official says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gang members have attacked a small town in central Haiti and killed several people. Government prosecutor Venson François called it a “massacre” in an interview Thursday with Radio Caraïbes. He said the total number of dead in Pont-Sondé was not yet available. Dozens of people crowded around a hospital in neighboring Saint-Marc where the injured were taken, with one man accusing local authorities of not protecting people. The attack in Pont-Sondé was blamed on the Grand Grif gang. It operates in the central Artibonite region, and experts have described it as one of Haiti’s cruelest gangs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.