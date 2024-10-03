Alcohol poisoning kills dozens of people in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says at least 26 people have died after drinking alcoholic beverages that contained toxic methanol. The official IRNA news agency said late Wednesday that toxic methanol had killed men and women in two northern provinces and a western province. Alcohol poisoning also led to hundreds of hospitalizations. The consumption of alcohol has been generally prohibited in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution brought hardline Islamists to power. Many Iranians buy alcoholic drinks from bootleggers. Some people also make alcohol at home for personal consumption. Methanol can contaminate traditionally fermented alcohol. Alcohol poisonings have skyrocketed in Iran in recent years. In 2020, toxic alcohol killed more than 700 people in the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.