Closely watched selection of Guatemala’s new Supreme Court remains flawed, critics say

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress has selected the 13 new justices of the Supreme Court in a closely observed process that critics say still failed to rid the court of the influence of powerful interests. The disappointing result was nearly assured even before lawmakers’ decision, because the selection committees submitted a list of candidates still riddled with questionable figures. Observers from the Organization of American States, the United Nations Human Rights office and a commission of independent experts warned before the vote that there had been meddling in the process and threats from the Attorney General’s Office.

