Dunedin, New Zealand, records its wettest day in a century as flooding cuts the city off by road

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand city of Dunedin is cut off by road due to flooding after recording its wettest day in more than a century. Local authorities in the South Island city said more than 80 people who lived in low-lying areas spent the night in emergency shelters after the rain began Thursday. There have been no deaths and no one is unaccounted for. But the city of 135,000 people was effectively cut off on Friday when the main highways leading into Dunedin were closed due to flooding. They are expected to remain closed until Saturday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.