Eminem is going to be a grandfather, he reveals in ‘Temporary’ music video

Rapper Eminem has announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship. The “Temporary” music video shows his daughter handing Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back and ultrasound photos. The social media influencer confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. The video also features photos and clips of home videos from his daughter’s childhood that date back to 1999. The “Lose Yourself” artist has always had a soft spot for his daughter, frequently mentioning her in songs like “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.