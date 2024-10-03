EU is taking Hungary to court. It says a law targeting foreign influence really targets basic rights

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is taking Hungary’s right-wing government to court over laws that could allow the authorities to investigate and prosecute people accused of undermining the country’s sovereignty. The “sovereignty protection act″ took effect in December. It created a government authority with the power to gather information on any groups or individuals that benefit from foreign funding and could influence public debate. Hungary’s secret services can assist in its investigations. Opponents have compared it to Russia’s “foreign agent” law. The commission says it referred Hungary to the Court of Justice because it had failed to address EU concerns about likely breaches of several basic rights, including privacy and freedom of expression and association.

