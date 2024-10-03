Housing market impacted by upcoming election
We’re just 32 days away from the presidential election, and it’s already affecting the housing market.
In the Coachella Valley, the busy season typically brings a wave of snowbirds and tourists, but this year might be unique.
The overall median home price in the Valley has increased by 5%, while interest rates nationwide are higher than usual.
News Channel 3 is speaking to a certified real estate specialist about what you need to know about the housing market during this election season.