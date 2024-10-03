Skip to Content
News

Housing market impacted by upcoming election

By
Updated
today at 7:13 AM
Published 6:17 AM

We’re just 32 days away from the presidential election, and it’s already affecting the housing market.

In the Coachella Valley, the busy season typically brings a wave of snowbirds and tourists, but this year might be unique.

The overall median home price in the Valley has increased by 5%, while interest rates nationwide are higher than usual.

News Channel 3 is speaking to a certified real estate specialist about what you need to know about the housing market during this election season.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content