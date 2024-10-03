Jury mulling fate of 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The future of three former Memphis officers charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is in the hands of a jury after weeks of testimony in federal court. Jurors began their deliberations Thursday in the trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented closing arguments a day earlier. Haley, Bean and Smith pleaded not guilty to federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering. Two other officers pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors. Jurors repeatedly watched clips of graphic police video of the beating and traffic stop that preceded it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.