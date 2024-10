Malaysia’s Anwar to visit Bangladesh to discuss trade, migrant workers with interim leader Yunus

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Bangladesh to meet with interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who took over in August after the former prime minister fled during a mass uprising. Officials say Anwar’s hourslong visit on Friday will focus on trade and investment, migrant workers and the Rohingya refugee crisis. It is the first visit by a foreign leader to Bangladesh since Yunus took over on Aug. 8 after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. It is also the first state visit by a Malaysian leader to Bangladesh in 11 years. Next year, Malaysia will chair the Association for Southeast Asian Nations, and Bangladesh is eager to increase its trade with that region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.