NWSL fines Angel City $200K, docks 3 points from standings for salary cap violations

Angel City FC has been fined $200,000 and docked three points from the current league standings by the National Women’s Soccer League for violating terms of the salary cap.

The NWSL announced the sanctions on Thursday after determining that Angel City exceeded the salary cap by $50,000 for four weeks in 2024. The league also suspended Angel City President and CEO Julie Uhrman and GM Angela Hucles Mangano from “duties related to any player transactions” for the rest of the season.

The points deduction dropped Angel City to 12th place in the 14-team league with four matches left. The team is now nine points behind Bay FC for the eighth and final playoff spot.

The NWSL’s investigation found that Angel City had “side letters” with five players who signed in 2023 that weren’t disclosed to the league. Those deals increased the players’ compensation and benefits beyond the standard contracts with the league, exceeding the salary cap.

“The NWSL remains committed to maintaining fairness and transparency across all clubs, reinforcing the importance of adhering to established rules and upholding the competitive balance within the league,” the NWSL said in a statement.

Angel City FC did not respond to a request for comment.

This past summer, Disney CEO Bob Iger and wife Willow Bay, dean of the Annenberg School at the University of Southern California, acquired a controlling interest in Angel City. The purchase put the valuation of the club at $250 million, the highest in the league.

