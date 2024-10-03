UK hands over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal to secure US base

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has agreed to hand sovereignty of the long-contested Chagos Islands, an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius, in a deal to secure the future of a strategically important U.K.-U.S. military base at Diego Garcia. In a statement Thursday, the British government said the agreement is strongly supported by international partners including the U.S. As part of the deal, the U.K. will retain sovereignty of Diego Garcia for an initial period of 99 years. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the agreement secures the vital military base for the future and will “shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the U.K.”

