Victor Perahia, Holocaust survivor and president of French Union of Auschwitz Deportees, dies at 91

PARIS (AP) — French Union of Auschwitz Deportees president and Holocaust survivor Victor Perahia has died. He was 91. Perahia was deported as a child to the Nazi death camp of Bergen-Belsen. The Union of Auschwitz Deportees said in a statement that he died on Monday in the eastern Paris suburb of Saint-Mande. The union hailed Perahia as “one of its eminent figures who worked with great humanity and determination to preserve the memory of the Shoah” for other generations. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement released on Thursday that “racism and antisemitism tormented (Perahia) and fueled his strength to awaken minds.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.