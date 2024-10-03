With Giants’ Nabers missing his 2nd straight practice because of a concussion, Hyatt is ready to go

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the emergence of rookie Malik Nabers as one of the NFL’s top receivers, second-year speedster Jalin Hyatt has had his playing time reduced to a few plays a game for the New York Giants. That could change this weekend when the Giants (1-3) face the Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday. Nabers missed his second straight practice Thursday because of a concussion. Coach Brian Daboll said Nabers is making progress but he remains in the concussion protocol. Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, leads the league with 35 receptions.

