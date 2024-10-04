Skip to Content
12 people have been killed in coordinated attacks in violent Mexican city

Published 12:43 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the north-central Mexican state of Guanajuato say that 12 people are dead following coordinated and near-simultaneous attacks in the city of Salamanca on Thursday. The victims were found at multiple points across the refinery city of over 200,000. The massacre is the latest episode in a wave of violence in Salamanca, west of the state’s capital Guanajuato, when gunmen killed four men and wounded two others in an attack at a drug rehabilitation center late Tuesday. Authorities said there are no clear suspects and they continue to investigate.

Associated Press

