2 sisters from Egypt were among those killed in Mexican army shooting

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — One Egyptian girl, 11, and her 18-year-old sister were among those killed after Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck carrying migrants earlier this week. Two Mexican soldiers opened fire on a truck carrying migrants in the southern state of Chiapas, killing the sisters and four other migrants from Peru and Honduras. An official in the state’s prosecutors office confirmed the identification of the two sisters. The official said Friday the girls’ father was wounded in the shooting, but survived. Federal officials, including newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum, once again refused to confirm the ages or genders of those killed in the shooting, which occurred on Tuesday, Sheinbaum’s first day in office.

