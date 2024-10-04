Clashes in Kenya as people discuss the deputy president’s impeachment motion

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Supporters and opponents of Kenya’s deputy president have clashed at public forums over an impeachment motion against him, which was introduced in parliament by the ruling alliance this week. Rigathi Gachagua is accused of supporting anti-government protests in June and of being involved in corruption and other irregularities, charges he denies. In the capital, Nairobi, a public forum at the Bomas of Kenya turned violent on Friday as supporters of President William Ruto clashed with those supporting Gachagua. Clashes were also reported from other places in the country. Nearly 300 legislators had signed the impeachment motion, but some of them from the deputy president’s home tuff now say they no longer support the motion after hearing contrary views from their constituents.

