Colorado judge who sentenced election denier Tina Peters to prison receives threats

A rural Colorado county courthouse has beefed up security after threats were made against courthouse staff and a judge. On Thursday, the judge sentenced former county clerk Tina Peters to nearly nine years behind bars for her role in a data breach scheme based on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Courthouse staff in Grand Junction, Colorado, received multiple threats after the sentencing. A spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says extra security was provided Friday. The court executive says they also received some compliments for the sentencing. Peters was convicted of allowing an unauthorized person access to the county’s election system.

