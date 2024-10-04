EU countries vote to impose duties on China EVs ahead of an end-of-October deadline

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have voted to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China, as talks continue between Brussels and Beijing to end the standoff before an end-of-October deadline. EVs have become a flash point in a broader trade dispute over the influence of Chinese government subsidies on European markets, which has forced the undercutting of EU industry prices. The European Commission manages trade on behalf of the 27 member countries and it welcomed Friday’s majority approval of its duty plan. EU automotive powerhouse Germany and Hungary voted against it. The duties will come into force on Oct. 31 unless China finds a solution to end the standoff. China-EU technical teams are due to resume negotiations on Oct. 7.

