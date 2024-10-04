Flooding from seasonal rains threatens residents in northern Thailand, including elephants

BANGKOK (AP) — Flooding in northern Thailand has forced many residents of the city of Chiang Mai and its outskirts to seek safety on higher ground, with members of the animal world under similar threat. Evacuations are underway at Elephant Nature Park, which houses around 3,000 rescued animals, including 125 elephants. Video posted online shows several elephants fleeing through rising, muddy water to ground less inundated. Three dash through the deluge with some ease but, according to the park, a fourth one is blind and was falling behind as it struggled to pass through wrecked fencing. But it did not go neglected. Its fellows appear to call out to it, to guide it to their sides.

