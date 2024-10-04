Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit large parts of Bosnia

KISELJAK, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A severe rainstorm has struck Bosnia, flooding several towns in central and southern parts of the country, closing roads and leaving houses without electricity. The rescue services in the south of the country reported several people missing and called on volunteers and the army to assist. Rescue services in the towns of Jablanica and Kiseljak said the power was off overnight and mobile phones lost their signal. The Jablanica Fire Station says that the town was completely inaccessible because roads and trainlines were closed. The heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Croatia, where several roads were closed and the capital of Zagreb prepared for the swollen Sava River to burst its banks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.