Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit large parts of Bosnia
KISELJAK, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A severe rainstorm has struck Bosnia, flooding several towns in central and southern parts of the country, closing roads and leaving houses without electricity. The rescue services in the south of the country reported several people missing and called on volunteers and the army to assist. Rescue services in the towns of Jablanica and Kiseljak said the power was off overnight and mobile phones lost their signal. The Jablanica Fire Station says that the town was completely inaccessible because roads and trainlines were closed. The heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Croatia, where several roads were closed and the capital of Zagreb prepared for the swollen Sava River to burst its banks.