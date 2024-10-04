Judge denies an order sought by a Black student who was punished over his hair

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by a Black high school student in Texas for a court order that the student’s lawyers say would have allowed him to return to his high school without fear of having his previous punishment over his hairstyle resume. Darryl George had sought the order to reenroll at his Houston-area high school in the Barbers Hill school district after leaving at the start of his senior year in August because district officials were set to continue punishing him for not cutting his hair. In a ruling issued Friday, a federal judge denied George’s request, saying the student and his lawyers had waited too long to ask for the order.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.