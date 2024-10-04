Jurors in trial of Salman Rushdie’s attacker likely won’t hear about his motive

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jurors who will be picked for the trial of a man who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a knife attack likely won’t hear about the fatwa that authorities have said motivated him to act. The case’s prosecutor said Friday that there is no reason to bring up Hadi Matar’s motive when he goes on trial for attempted murder. That’s because the 2022 attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York was witnessed by a live audience and recorded. Jury selection is scheduled to start Oct. 15. Matar faces separate federal terrorism-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.