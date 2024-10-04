Ludmila scores in third straight game as Chicago Red Stars down Houston Dash 2-0

Associated Press

Ludmila scored a goal and earned a penalty shot as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Houston Dash 2-0 on Friday night at Shell Energy Stadium.

Ludmila headed in Mallory Pugh’s free kick in the 8th minute to get things started. It was the third straight game she had scored a goal.

Ally Schlegel scored a penalty just before halftime.

Chicago (10-11-2) has 32 points and sits in 6th place with three games remaining in the National Women’s Soccer League season. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

The Dash (4-14-5), who finished with 29 shots but only put two on target, remain in last place.

ANGEL CITY 1 , REIGN 0

M.A. Vignola’s first-half goal was all Angel City needed to earn a 1-0 road win over the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field.

Alyssa Thompson did a give-and-go with Vignola, who finished into the right corner in the 34th minute.

Thompson now has five goals and two assists in the last seven games.

Earlier this week, Angel City (7-12-4) was fined $200,000 and docked three points for salary cap violations. The win keeps them in playoff contention.

The Reign (5-13-5) fell to 12th place.

___

