NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

The NFL saw its fewest number of concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015. There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year. The league’s revamped kickoff rule led to fewer injuries overall but there were some concussions on the play. Nearly 99% of players wore top-performing helmets, including more than 250 players wearing helmets that the league says provide as much — and in some cases more — protection than a helmet paired with a Guardian Cap.

