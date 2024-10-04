Russian ‘spy whale’ in Norway wasn’t shot dead, likely died of bacterial infection

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Authorities say a beluga whale that lived off Norway’s coast and whose harness ignited speculation that it was a Russian spy, was not shot to death as claimed by animal rights groups but died of a bacterial infection. Norwegian police cited Friday a final autopsy that “concludes that the probable cause of death was bacterial infection.” The tame beluga, which was first spotted in 2019 not far from Russian waters, was found floating in southern Norway on Aug. 31. In September, animal advocate groups in Norway filed a police report saying that the animal’s wounds suggested it was intentionally killed and pointed at one that was interpreted as a bullet hole.

