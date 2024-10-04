Well-known Asheville music tradition returns in a sign of hopefulness after Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A well-known Asheville musical tradition has returned in a sign of hopefulness a week after Helene battered the mountain city. The Asheville Drum Circle had its first regular Friday night session since the powerful storm blew in. The wind and flooding caused catastrophic damage throughout the mountains. Amid the post-storm chaos, the sound of drums echoed across Pritchard Park and through nearby streets in downtown Asheville. Drummer Mel McDonald hopes the gathering will spread cheer during the trying time and show people there’s still things to look forward to.

