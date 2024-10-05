Bronny James hails ‘new beginnings’ in NBA debut, and LeBron is proud. They could play together next

AP Sports Writer

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James said his famous father gave him encouragement and advice after his NBA preseason debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James also made it clear he’s proud of his son as they move toward another chance to play together on Sunday night.

Bronny scored two points and blocked three shots during the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. LeBron sat out the preseason opener, watching his son from the Lakers’ bench.

“Yeah, there was some stuff we talked about,” Bronny said. “I would rather not go into detail, but just support and, ‘Keep working hard, keep being confident in yourself.’ Stuff like that.”

After Saturday’s practice, LeBron acknowledged his satisfaction in seeing Bronny’s next basketball step in a tumultuous year-plus for his oldest son, who was in high school only 16 months ago.

“It was great to see Bronny out there,” LeBron said.

Bronny recovered from a frightening cardiac arrest in July 2023 and played part of one season at Southern California before entering the draft and being picked by the Lakers in the second round.

“Every rank that you climb is always an adjustment to get used to it,” LeBron said. “So when he went to middle school to high school to USC and now to the pros, it’s always an adjustment he makes. So with more and more time he’s on the floor with pros, the speed, the cadence and all those things, you get better and better. And you’ve got to (remember) that he lost pretty much almost a third of a season last year because of the condition, but he’s got better and better every day. He’s continued to put the work in.”

Bronny played 16 minutes went 1 for 6 from the field, but he showed off his defensive abilities in a series of plays that prompted Lakers coach JJ Redick to describe him as “disruptive” to opponents. Bronny saw the entire experience as an important milestone in his journey, but just another step.

“I’d say it’s a game for new beginnings, me just trying to go out there and get a feel for the game, get comfortable, like how I did in summer league,” Bronny said. “I feel like it’s the same thing, basically. Just go out there and feel things out.”

Bronny could play alongside his father for the first time Sunday night when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles’ second game in the Coachella Valley. Sunday is also Bronny’s 20th birthday.

LeBron and Anthony Davis will both play against the Suns, Redick confirmed Saturday. Both superstars sat out of Friday’s loss to rest after a week of training camp following a long summer that included gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

“I think we want to carry over with what we did today at practice,” LeBron said. “I think we were very intent on what we want to accomplish going forward. I think (Friday) was one of those first games. It’s been a while since a lot of guys have played in a game setting, and it looked that way.”

