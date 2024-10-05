European cities brace for pro-Palestinian rallies amid high alert as Oct. 7 anniversary approaches

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to take to the streets in rallies across Europe demanding a cease-fire, as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approaches. Security forces in several countries warned of high levels of alert in major cities, amid concerns that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could inspire new terror attacks in Europe or that some of the protests could turn violent. Massive rallies are planned through next week, with the largest gatherings expected from Saturday to Monday. Demonstrators will converge in cities including London, Berlin, Paris and Rome, with events peaking on the anniversary date, Oct. 7.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.