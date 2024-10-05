Major cases before the Supreme Court deal with transgender rights, guns, nuclear waste and vapes
The Supreme Court’s new term is opening with a handful of important cases set to be heard and the possibility that the justices will be asked to get involved in election disputes. The justices will be back on the bench Monday. Important cases dot the court’s calendar, beginning Tuesday. The court will take up a challenge to a Biden administration attempt to regulate hard-to-trace “ghost guns” that had been turning up at crime scenes in increasing numbers. On Wednesday, the justices will take up the latest twist in Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip’s long quest for freedom.