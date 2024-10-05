One person killed, two injured in a crash in Coachella

A fatal single-vehicle crash in Coachella left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The incident occurred at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10, just east of the Dillon Road off-ramp.

Emergency responders pronounced one person dead at the scene. Another individual, suffering from serious injuries, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A third person with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.