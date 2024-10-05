Police: Former New York governor and stepson assaulted during evening walk

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say that former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were assaulted on a Manhattan street as they went for an evening walk. Police say the 70-year-old former governor, a Democrat, and his stepson, Anthony Sliwa, were walking on an Upper East Side street on Friday about 8:30 p.m. when they were attacked. Both were treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries to the face. Paterson, who is legally blind, also sustained minor injuries to his body. Paterson served as governor from 2008 to 2010, assuming the post after then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, also a Democrat, resigned in a prostitution scandal.

