Tracy passes for 425 yards, 3 TDs, Weimer has 12 rec. for 236 yards; Idaho St. beats Cal Poly 41-38

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Tracy passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns, Jeff Weimer has 12 receptions for 236 yards and a TD and Gabe Panikowski kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night to help Idaho State beat Cal Poly 41-38.

Christian Fredericksen caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) and Dason Brooks scored on a 3-yard run that gave the Bengals a three-point lead with 11:16 to play. Cal Poly (2-3, 1-1) responded with a 10-play, 57-yard drive that stalled out at the 8 and the Mustangs settled for a 26-yard field goal by Noah Serna to make it 38-all.

Weimer fumbled on the Idaho State’s ensuing possession but Cal Poly failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 from the Bengals 23 with about 3 minutes to play. Idaho State used a 30-yard pass from Tracy to Fredericksen to set up Panikowski’s winning field goal.

Watts finished with 18 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Cal Poly. Michael Briscoe caught a 19-yard pass from Tracy to open the scoring and added a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Tracy and Weimer connected on a 84-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown that gave Idaho State a 17-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Jake East returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown that gave Cal Poly a 21-17 with about 4 minutes left in the first half.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football