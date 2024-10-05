Ukraine downs a Russian warplane and Russia claims gains in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces say they have shot down a Russian fighter plane while Russia claimed it made gains in Ukraine’s east. Photos showed showed charred remains of the an aircraft after it landed on a house that caught fire in the partially occupied Donetsk province. In the same province, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that it had taken control of a village. If confirmed, the capture would come three days after Ukrainian forces said they were withdrawing from the nearby front-line town of Vuhledar following a hard-fought two-year defense.

